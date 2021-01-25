You are here: Home - News -

Later Life Lending Online Event – what to expect

  • 25/01/2021
Later Life Lending Online Event – what to expect
The Later Life Lending Online Event kicks off tomorrow at 9:25, so here’s what delegates can expect.

 

There is a packed agenda for the event comprising of five plenary presentations and two panel discussions, covering everything from long-term care to property development for older people, lender and adviser views on live issues and opportunities, the impact of Covid on the market and even anti-ageing drug trials…

There will be a live Q&A after each plenary session so do ensure you put any questions in the yellow chat box when you are in the auditorium to get involved with this.

One-to-one meetings can be booked during the networking breaks with sponsors. These meetings are video based so give you the chance to have a real conversation during the 15-minute time slot allocated.

These are bookable in advance or on the day – do note there are a limited number per lender so get in touch with david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk pre-event to book yours and avoid missing out.

You can also share your opinion in our interactive polls and within the discussion topics in the networking area too.

All the content from the event, including presentations and literature on sponsor exhibition stands will be available on demand for 30 days after the event.

If you have any functional or technical questions during the event, we have a help desk located in the lobby which is filled with helpful documents and videos to assist you.

The help desk will also give you the opportunity to speak to members of the Mortgage Solutions team through the help desk chat wall who can answer any of your questions.

Find out more: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event/

 

 

 

 

