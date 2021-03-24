You are here: Home - News -

Aldermore ranks top of most generous affordability assessments – MBT

  • 24/03/2021
Aldermore has the most generous residential affordability assessment, according to analysis by criteria search firm Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT).

 

The analysis looked at which lenders would offer the highest loan amount based on a standard set of borrower circumstances.

Ipswich, West Bromwich and Teachers building societies took up the next spots in MBT’s top five lenders for the most flexible affordability calculations with Accord Mortgages in fifth place.

MBT ranked the lenders after analysing two million searches made on the firm’s affordability platform in the last two months.

For remortgages, Nottingham Building Society offered the highest loan amount, followed by Leeds Building Society then NatWest.

Meanwhile, Barclays, Clydesdale Bank and Digital Mortgages by Atom gave strong results on loan sizes over £1m.

For self-employed customers and business owners, Coventry Building Society, Pepper Money and The Mortgage Lender offered the most favourable affordability calculations.

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive at MBT, said: “We thought it would be interesting to publish a quick snapshot into which lenders are particularly strong on affordability in the current environment.

“This doesn’t mean they are the best lenders for every client, of course. Every case is different and a client’s circumstances, expectations and objectives will have a large impact on the right choice of lender.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

