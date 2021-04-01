You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/04/2021

by:
  • 01/04/2021
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/04/2021
More lenders entered the 95 per cent lending market this week giving borrowers six times more choice of five per cent deposit mortgages than they had before the March Budget.

 

News that negative interest rates are no longer expected, the Green Homes voucher had been scrapped and Louisa Sedgwick was set to join Tandem Bank after leaving Vida all made the top 10 most read broker stories on Mortgage Solutions this week.

 

Choice of 95 per cent mortgage deals rises almost six-fold in one month

 

Markets no longer expecting negative interest rates from BoE – Maddox

 

Barclays trims rates by up to 26bps, Nationwide launches broker forum – round-up

 

House prices set to keep rising this year – Oxford Economics

 

Green Homes Grant voucher scheme scrapped

 

Exclusive: Bank of Ireland adds broker exclusive two-year fix to 95 per cent LTV range

 

Danske Bank and Coventry Building Society re-enter 95 per cent LTV

 

Coventry joins handful of lenders in 95 per cent lending re-launch

 

Accord cuts rates up to 85 per cent LTV and Leeds BS adds two-year fixes

 

Louisa Sedgwick to join Tandem Bank

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
holiday, cocktail and swimming pool,
Hawaiian shirts and flip flops would be welcome in broker offices – Star Letter 01/04/2021

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

Close