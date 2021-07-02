‘The word broker should be eliminated from our industry’ – Star Letter 02/07/2021

Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions highlight the top comments from readers each week.

The first comment was a response to our Star Letter last week, which outlined comments on a Marketwatch piece debating whether broker fees should be on a par with solicitors fees.

Rehan Shams said: “I think the word ‘broker’ should be eliminated from our industry and should be replaced with the word ‘adviser’ only.

“I find the word broker demeaning and perhaps therefore some customers perceive that advisers should not be paid as they are just brokers.

“Advisers are actually intelligent people just like the solicitors and customers really need to be made fully aware of this information.”

Managing risk

The second comment was in response to Bank of England research which showed that younger borrowers, first-time buyers and those with low credit scores were more likely to pick expensive mortgages as lenders offered them worse choices.

SOX said: “I’ve always been amazed how mortgage companies are allowed to charge more for perceived higher risk business. It’s the same with sub-prime, the client is either a risk or they are not, they don’t become any less risk just because the lender is charging two per cent more.

“The lender should decide they are either going to lend or they are not, there should not be extra costs, it is exploitation yet it’s gone on for years.”