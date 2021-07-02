You are here: Home - News -

News

‘The word broker should be eliminated from our industry’ – Star Letter 02/07/2021

by:
  • 02/07/2021
  • 0
‘The word broker should be eliminated from our industry’ – Star Letter 02/07/2021
Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions highlight the top comments from readers each week.

 

The first comment was a response to our Star Letter last week, which outlined comments on a Marketwatch piece debating whether broker fees should be on a par with solicitors fees.

Rehan Shams said: “I think the word ‘broker’ should be eliminated from our industry and should be replaced with the word ‘adviser’ only.

“I find the word broker demeaning and perhaps therefore some customers perceive that advisers should not be paid as they are just brokers.

“Advisers are actually intelligent people just like the solicitors and customers really need to be made fully aware of this information.”

 

Managing risk

The second comment was in response to Bank of England research which showed that younger borrowers, first-time buyers and those with low credit scores were more likely to pick expensive mortgages as lenders offered them worse choices.

SOX said: “I’ve always been amazed how mortgage companies are allowed to charge more for perceived higher risk business. It’s the same with sub-prime, the client is either a risk or they are not, they don’t become any less risk just because the lender is charging two per cent more.

“The lender should decide they are either going to lend or they are not, there should not be extra costs, it is exploitation yet it’s gone on for years.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/07/2021

With the first stage of the stamp duty holiday drawing to a close this week, stories around the tax break...

Close