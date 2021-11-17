You are here: Home - News -

Bluestone Mortgages harnesses risk intelligence database to fight fraud

by:
  17/11/2021
Bluestone has hired National SIRA, a syndicated database of cross-sector customer risk intelligence, to help streamline its mortgage process.

The database, operated by Synectics Solutions, Britain’s leader in using data to detect and prevent fraud and wider economic crime, will allow Bluestone to streamline its mortgage application process, bolster compliance practices, and offer its products to a broader range of customers excluded by mainstream lenders.

Murray Raw, head of business development at Synectics Solutions, said: “The data logged on National SIRA, when paired with our rules engine, provides lenders with context.

“It delivers the ability to differentiate between true perpetrators of fraud and victims of it, and subsequently the ability to re-instate access to financial services for the latter.

“In partnering with companies such as Bluestone Mortgages to provide this vital insight, we’re proud to play a key role in tackling the issue of financial inclusion.”

Jackie Burchill, head of lending operations, said: “This is an important step as we continue our mission to help more people achieve their goal of homeownership.

“The unique insights from National SIRA will enable us to further streamline the mortgage application journey at a critical time when more people are turning to specialist lenders.”

Bluestone Mortgages recently launched a range of right to buy products and has grown its portfolio by over 40 per cent to more than £1bn of active lending.

