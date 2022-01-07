You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/01/2022

by:
  • 07/01/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/01/2022
This week, the mortgage industry mourned the death of Stonebridge founder Richard Adams, who sadly passed away on Boxing Day.

 

His industry peers and family members paid tribute, which was read by many.

Predictions around the performance of the market in 2022 was of interest to readers this week, as were the announcements of promotions and hires at Hampshire Trust Bank, Mansfield Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society.

Obituary: Stonebridge founder Richard Adams passes away aged 58

 

Nationwide amends rates in light of base rate decision

 

Technology will be a major part of equity release for customers young and old – Rozario

 

New markets, better balance and YouTube channels: brokers’ New Year’s resolutions

 

Habito ups long-term fixed income cap for select borrowers

 

Welsh proposal to purchase cladded properties not workable in England – Greenhalgh

 

Mansfield BS promotes Tom Molloy to intermediary sales manager

Complex credit lending expected to grow but rate rises a challenge – Seddon

 

BTL remortgaging spike to come in 2022 ‒ Paragon

 

YBS and HTB promote Ben Merritt and Louisa Sedgwick to new roles

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.