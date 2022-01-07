Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/01/2022

His industry peers and family members paid tribute, which was read by many.
Predictions around the performance of the market in 2022 was of interest to readers this week, as were the announcements of promotions and hires at Hampshire Trust Bank, Mansfield Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society.
Obituary: Stonebridge founder Richard Adams passes away aged 58
Technology will be a major part of equity release for customers young and old – Rozario
New markets, better balance and YouTube channels: brokers’ New Year’s resolutions
Welsh proposal to purchase cladded properties not workable in England – Greenhalgh
Mansfield BS promotes Tom Molloy to intermediary sales manager
Complex credit lending expected to grow but rate rises a challenge – Seddon
YBS and HTB promote Ben Merritt and Louisa Sedgwick to new roles