News

Bluestone hires Chloe Bowden Davies for North key account manager

  28/02/2022
Bluestone hires Chloe Bowden Davies for North key account manager
Bluestone Mortgages has named Chloe Bowden Davies, formerly with Pepper Money, as its key account manager for the North to oversee broker relationships and distribution.  

She was a regional development manager at Pepper Money for three years with responsibility for the North West. 

Before that she worked as a business development manager at Uinsure for nearly five years and prior to that worked at Premier Financial and Paymentshield.

Bowden Davies said it was an exciting time to join Bluestone “as it looks to support more intermediaries and their end-clients across the country” and that she would draw on her experience to “help more customers step onto or up the property ladder”.

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director of Bluestone Mortgages, said: “Chloe’s appointment is testament to our commitment to expanding our proposition and to provide financial support to a growing number of disenfranchised customers across the country, to help them achieve their homeownership dreams.”

