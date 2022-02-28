You are here: Home - News -

News

BuildLoan and Nottingham Building Society launch self-build products

by:
  • 28/02/2022
  • 0
BuildLoan and Nottingham Building Society launch self-build products
BuildLoan has worked with Nottingham Building Society to release three cost based self and custom build mortgages.

 

The products offer funding up to £600,000 and up to 80 per cent of the client’s project costs. There is also the option to have an interest-only payment structure during the build to help borrowers improve their affordability. 

The first product has an initial pay rate of 3.8 per cent for two years, which is a 1.94 per cent discount from Nottingham’s variable rate. This will revert to 4.24 per cent after the fixed period. 

The completion fee is £1,499 and there is no application fee. 

The second product has an initial pay rate of five per cent, a 0.74 per cent discount for the two-year period. It has no completion or application fee. 

The final product is a two-year fixed rate mortgage with an initial pay rate of 3.74 per cent. The completion fee is £1,499 and there is no application fee. 

All of the products offer funds released in stages based on the cost of each element of the work. Stage releases are agreed at application and as there are no valuations during the build, the pre-agreed stages are guaranteed once each element of work is complete. 

BuildLoan said linking stage releases to build costs rather the value of the site would give clients reassurance that they will receive fund when needed without the risk of down valuations. 

Chris Martin (pictured), head of product development and underwriting at BuildLoan, said: “These products take away the cashflow risk associated with some self and custom build mortgage deals which base the stage releases on the value of the site – agreeing the releases based purely on cost takes away this risk and gives clients a huge amount of confidence that they can press on with their build.” 

Nikki Warren-Dean, The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, added: “Our lending is now linked to the cost of each stage of work, with a guaranteed stage release pattern agreed at application. This cuts out the need for interim valuations, taking away the risk of a customer potentially not getting the funds they expected. 

“There can be no underestimating the peace of mind confirmed cashflow can bring – in fact it can be key to a successful and efficient self-build project.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.