Tenet & You opens fourth regional hub in Lichfield

  • 16/03/2022
Tenet Group is opening offices in Lichfield, Staffordshire, to house its owned advice business, Tenet & You (T&Y).

The 20+ strong office is the group’s fourth regional hub and will also serve as the operational centre for Tenet Mortgage Solutions (TMS), the group’s owned mortgage and protection broker business.

The 3,000-square foot office will host advisers, mortgage brokers, and lead qualifiers who are looking to provide clients with holistic advice. The new office builds on Tenet’s existing roots in the area following the acquisition of locally headquartered Police Mutual by TMS in 2020.

Situated in the West Midlands, about a 30-minute drive north Birmingham, Lichfield is a small cathedral city of around 34,000 residents and a growing property market. T&Y also has hubs in Leeds, Preston, and Haddington.

The new offices follow the owned advice business’ growth trajectory including 18 network firm acquisitions through its practice buyout scheme and prospective pipeline.

T&Y is headed up by Simon Broadley, who also serves as managing director of TMS.

Broadley said: “We’re excited that Lichfield is the next step of our growth. The area’s strong local economy and growing affluence have created a prosperous market for our mortgage broker business, making it the perfect location for the future success of both T&Y and TMS.”

Mark Scanlon, chief executive at Tenet, added: “The importance of quality financial advice has never been higher, with both advisers and their clients continuing to face a volatile and complex financial landscape. In light of this, we do everything possible to support advisers through their whole business lifecycle, including a ready-made succession option.”

