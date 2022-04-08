You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/04/2022

  • 08/04/2022
This week has seen a lot of action on the products front as mortgage lenders change criteria and offerings to cater for various borrower types and circumstances.

 

In other news, the FCA shut an advice firm down after its director was convicted of grooming, another director was disqualified for running a £6.7m Ponzi scheme, and mortgage prices were forecast to become more expensive than average rents by the end of the year.

But it’s not been all doom and gloom week as Mortgage Advice Bureau’s Sharon Trinder got a new job at Metro Bank, so congratulations once again to her.

Santander amends self-employed mortgage income policy

Halifax increases loan to income caps for high LTVs

Advice firm loses regulatory permissions following director’s grooming conviction

Santander adjusts affordability and raises stress rates as cost of living rises

 

Property investment director disqualified over £6.7m HMO scam

‘Trouble ahead’ as rent set to be cheaper than paying mortgage

 

Accord Mortgages brings out high LTVs to catch rejected borrowers

UK BTL landlords claimed £18.5bn in tax relief in 2021

Metro Bank hires Sharon Trinder from MAB

IFA in nine-year bankruptcy order after taking commission for cancelled insurance policies

 

