Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/04/2022

This week has seen a lot of action on the products front as mortgage lenders change criteria and offerings to cater for various borrower types and circumstances.

In other news, the FCA shut an advice firm down after its director was convicted of grooming, another director was disqualified for running a £6.7m Ponzi scheme, and mortgage prices were forecast to become more expensive than average rents by the end of the year.

But it’s not been all doom and gloom week as Mortgage Advice Bureau’s Sharon Trinder got a new job at Metro Bank, so congratulations once again to her.