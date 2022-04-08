Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/04/2022

In other news, the FCA shut an advice firm down after its director was convicted of grooming, another director was disqualified for running a £6.7m Ponzi scheme, and mortgage prices were forecast to become more expensive than average rents by the end of the year.
But it’s not been all doom and gloom week as Mortgage Advice Bureau’s Sharon Trinder got a new job at Metro Bank, so congratulations once again to her.
Advice firm loses regulatory permissions following director’s grooming conviction
Santander adjusts affordability and raises stress rates as cost of living rises
Property investment director disqualified over £6.7m HMO scam
‘Trouble ahead’ as rent set to be cheaper than paying mortgage
Accord Mortgages brings out high LTVs to catch rejected borrowers
IFA in nine-year bankruptcy order after taking commission for cancelled insurance policies