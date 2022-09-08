Virgin Money ups resi and BTL rates by nearly 0.4 per cent

The lender said that it was upping rates by 8pm today.
In its core residential range, it said that all two and three-year fixed rates between 65 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) would rise by 0.3 per cent.
The lender added that all two and three-year fixed rates from 85 to 95 per cent LTV would be increased by 0.4 per cent.
It continued that all five, seven, 10 and 15-year fixed rates between 65 and 80 per cent LTV will go up by around 0.2 per cent.
Its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has risen by 0.2 per cent to 3.89 per cent. Its equivalent at 75 per cent LTV has gone up to 3.93 per cent.
Its 10-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £9995 is now priced at 4.1 per cent.
Core residential five, seven, 10 and 15-year fixed rates between 85 and 95 per cent LTV will increase by 0.3 per cent.
On the core buy-to-let side, all two and three-year fixed rates would rise by around 0.4 per cent, and all five and 10-year fixed rates would go up by around 0.3 per cent.
Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £1,995 fee had risen by 0.3 per cent to 3.95 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV with £9995 fee has gone up to 4.1 per cent.
Virgin Money said that the end dates will move to 1 February of the relevant year.