Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/09/2022

  23/09/2022
The mini Budget and the Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate for the seventh consecutive time caught readers’ interest this week.

 

Proposals to cut stamp duty, reverses to national insurance and corporate tax rises and axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses were among some of the announcements made in the mini Budget today.

Several lenders increased their rates this week following the base rate rise and the industry figures urged potential borrowers and those coming to the end of their fixed rate deals to move quickly to secure the best deals.

Government poised to cut stamp duty in mini Budget

 

Rumoured stamp duty cut could extend to majority of English properties

 

Could first-time buyers be heading for a fall this autumn? – Bamford

 

Seven predictions for this week’s mini Budget

 

House prices to drop 4.5 per cent next year ‒ CEBR

 

Santander, Natwest and HSBC confirm rate hikes on fixed rate deals ‒ round-up

 

Industry reacts as BoE increases base rate to 2.25 per cent – analysis

 

Landlords must pass on new £400 energy rebate to tenants

 

Government keen lenders include ‘rent track record’ in decisions

 

BoE hikes base rate by 50bps to 2.25 per cent

