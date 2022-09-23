Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/09/2022

The mini Budget and the Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate for the seventh consecutive time caught readers’ interest this week.

Proposals to cut stamp duty, reverses to national insurance and corporate tax rises and axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses were among some of the announcements made in the mini Budget today.

Several lenders increased their rates this week following the base rate rise and the industry figures urged potential borrowers and those coming to the end of their fixed rate deals to move quickly to secure the best deals.