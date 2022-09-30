This week’s people moves 30/09/2022 – round-up

Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 30 September 2022.

Despite the ructions in the economy and in the mortgage market, it’s been an extremely busy week for people moves in the industry. In among the rate rises and pulled products, here are those you may have missed.

Aldermore

Aldermore Bank has appointed Derek Davidson as lending manager for Scotland.

Blue Planet Mortgage Network

Blue Planet Mortgage Network, formerly Try Financial, has hired Ian Merriman as head of network recruitment.

Capricorn Financial Consultancy

Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Lynnette Scott as its head of people.

Hodge

Gareth Thomas has joined Hodge’s executive team as its chief people officer.

L&C Mortgages

L&C Mortgages has hired Alan Young as its chief executive, taking over from Chris Mills who has been with the firm for around two years.

LV=

Insurance, investment and retirement specialist LV= has appointed David Hynam as its incoming chief executive, succeeding Mark Hartigan who is stepping down at the end of the month.

Monument Bank

Challenger bank and specialist buy-to-let lender Monument Bank has hired Anita Maclean as chief of staff.

Somo

Manchester-based bridging lender SoMo has hired a quartet of new recruits – Laurel Livesey, Rachel Killeen, Greg Applethwaite and Damiano Lo Presti – to support its growth.

Twenty7tec

Mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec has made a number of senior appointments, including internal promotions, following its acquisition of Bluecoat Software.