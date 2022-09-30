You are here: Home - News -

News

This week’s people moves 30/09/2022 – round-up

by:
  • 30/09/2022
  • 0
This week’s people moves 30/09/2022 – round-up
Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 30 September 2022.

Despite the ructions in the economy and in the mortgage market, it’s been an extremely busy week for people moves in the industry. In among the rate rises and pulled products, here are those you may have missed.

Aldermore

Aldermore Bank has appointed Derek Davidson as lending manager for Scotland.

 

Blue Planet Mortgage Network

Blue Planet Mortgage Network, formerly Try Financial, has hired Ian Merriman as head of network recruitment.

 

Capricorn Financial Consultancy

Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Lynnette Scott as its head of people.

 

Hodge

Gareth Thomas has joined Hodge’s executive team as its chief people officer.

 

L&C Mortgages

L&C Mortgages has hired Alan Young as its chief executive, taking over from Chris Mills who has been with the firm for around two years.

 

LV=

Insurance, investment and retirement specialist LV= has appointed David Hynam as its incoming chief executive, succeeding Mark Hartigan who is stepping down at the end of the month.

 

Monument Bank

Challenger bank and specialist buy-to-let lender Monument Bank has hired Anita Maclean as chief of staff.

 

Somo

Manchester-based bridging lender SoMo has hired a quartet of new recruits – Laurel Livesey, Rachel Killeen, Greg Applethwaite and Damiano Lo Presti – to support its growth.

 

Twenty7tec

Mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec has made a number of senior appointments, including internal promotions, following its acquisition of Bluecoat Software.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/