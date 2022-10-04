Moneyfacts teams up with MAB Later Life to offer equity release service

Moneyfacts readers who choose MAB Later Life as their equity release broker will be offered a personalised, full fact-find of each customer, after which equity release and other financial alternatives will be explored to see which would best suit the customer.

Richard Ward, head of sales and marketing at Moneyfacts said it was delighted to welcome MAB Later Life as its provider for equity release services.

Ward continued: “This new link to Mortgage Advice Bureau Later Life is especially important as a significant proportion of our site visitors are the over-50s looking to get the best financial outcome, including from their property.”

Steve Humphries, proposition director at MAB Later Life, added: “To be selected by an organisation which has an outstanding reputation within the industry for providing independent, impartial advice via their website is a strong endorsement of our reputation and service quality.”