AMI to host webinar on mortgage sector’s D&I progress

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) is to hold a webinar detailing the mortgage sector’s progress on diversity and inclusion, as well as what steps can be taken to support this further.

Tracie Burton, senior corporate account manager at HSBC will host a session on the day. There will be a panel debate with Nick Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, Alison Houghton-Corfield, national relationship director at Master Private Finance, Dom Scott, managing director of Lifetime Connect, Dina Bhudia, director of P2M Asset Management and Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco.

Rob Sinclair (pictured), chief executive of AMI, will also announce the launch of a website which will help firms adopt practices to encourage diversity and inclusion.

This follows the association’s survey on diversity and inclusion and subsequent event last year, where professionals from the industry were asked to share their views on the matter.

Sinclair said: “Almost a year ago, AMI released their Viewpoint on Diversity and Inclusion within the mortgage industry. This report and accompanying session, shone a light on some of the issues facing our industry along with ideas and actionable steps that we could make to move forward positively.

“There have been some encouraging signs over the last 12 months, but there remains much to do on the journey.”

The webinar will take place on Monday 17 October at 10:30am. It will be hosted on the Legal and General BrightTalk channel, you can register here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/12313/561428?utm_source=ExLaunch

Sinclair added: “The members of AMI and IMLA have been working together over the last year to develop answers to some of the issues raised in the Viewpoint report.

“With brokers and lenders collaborating we have pulled together the start of a new journey for our great industry. Please join us on Monday 17 October to learn more.”