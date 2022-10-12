Standard Life Home Finance added to MAB Later Life lending panel

Standard Life Home Finance has become the latest member of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) Later Life lending panel.

The partnership will allow MAB’s later life advisers to access Standard Life Home Finance products, giving greater choice to customers.

MAB established its later life advice arm in 2020 in partnership with Key Group, and other member include Canada Life, more2life and Legal & General Home Finance.

Recently, Moneyfacts teamed up with MAB Later Life to offer an equity release service, where visitors to Moneyfacts can educate themselves and access advisers through the broker firm.

Equity release ‘increasingly common’

Kay Westgarth, head of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, said: “We are delighted to be joining Mortgage Advice Bureau Later Life lending panel, alongside other well-recognised brands in this sector.

“Using housing equity to support retirement income or help loved ones is becoming increasingly common and we are pleased to be working with the MAB team to support later life advisers and their clients.”

She added: “All our products include downsizing and inheritance protection as standard and are Defaqto five-star rated and will provide later life advisers with a variety of options for their clients to choose from.”

Ben Thompson (pictured), MAB’s deputy CEO, said: “Having launched MAB Later Life in 2020, we are well positioned to service the increasing numbers of customers who are considering how they manage their borrowing into retirement.

“Standard Life Home Finance is a well-respected name in the later life sector, and having the brand join our panel will add some fantastic expertise and new innovative products to the comprehensive range already available to our advisers.”