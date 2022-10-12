You are here: Home - News -

News

Standard Life Home Finance added to MAB Later Life lending panel

by:
  • 12/10/2022
  • 0
Standard Life Home Finance added to MAB Later Life lending panel
Standard Life Home Finance has become the latest member of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) Later Life lending panel.

The partnership will allow MAB’s later life advisers to access Standard Life Home Finance products, giving greater choice to customers.

MAB established its later life advice arm in 2020 in partnership with Key Group, and other member include Canada Life, more2life and Legal & General Home Finance.

Recently, Moneyfacts teamed up with MAB Later Life to offer an equity release service, where visitors to Moneyfacts can educate themselves and access advisers through the broker firm.

 

Equity release ‘increasingly common’

Kay Westgarth, head of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, said: “We are delighted to be joining Mortgage Advice Bureau Later Life lending panel, alongside other well-recognised brands in this sector.

“Using housing equity to support retirement income or help loved ones is becoming increasingly common and we are pleased to be working with the MAB team to support later life advisers and their clients.”

She added: “All our products include downsizing and inheritance protection as standard and are Defaqto five-star rated and will provide later life advisers with a variety of options for their clients to choose from.”

Ben Thompson (pictured), MAB’s deputy CEO, said: “Having launched MAB Later Life in 2020, we are well positioned to service the increasing numbers of customers who are considering how they manage their borrowing into retirement.

“Standard Life Home Finance is a well-respected name in the later life sector, and having the brand join our panel will add some fantastic expertise and new innovative products to the comprehensive range already available to our advisers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.