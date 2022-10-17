You are here: Home - News -

Leeds BS appoints mortgage services director and chief customer officer

  17/10/2022
Leeds BS appoints mortgage services director and chief customer officer
Leeds Building Society has appointed Jenny Ryatt (pictured) as director of mortgage services and Parveen Kaur as chief commercial officer.

Ryatt is a resident of Leeds and has over 21 years’ of experience in financial services with previous employment at Cater Allen Private Bank and Santander. 

She began her career at Leeds Permanent Building Society and has since worked in strategic and regulatory roles. Before joining Leeds Building Society in her current role, Ryatt was head of service operations at MacMillan Cancer support. 

Ryatt, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have joined the society as director of mortgage services. Our purpose is to put home ownership within reach of more people, generation after generation, so the way we support customers through times of financial difficulty is critical to achieving that. 

“I feel very privileged to be joining the society whose ethos and values resonate with my own and I’m really excited to further develop the amazing work already started to build a compelling vision for our mortgage services capability. I am really looking forward to working with the great team here at Leeds.” 

Richard Fearon, chief executive at Leeds Building Society, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Jenny to the society. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience and understanding of financial services and her proven track record in heading up operational areas will further strengthen our existing leadership team in pushing forward the delivery of our purpose.” 

 

Chief commercial officer appointment 

Kaur is a qualified accountant and has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, previously holding positions at Bank of America, RBS/Natwest and Lloyd’s of London. She has worked in service management, sales, data operations, risk and customer operations roles. 

Kaur is also a non-executive director at Innovate Finance and was appointed as a ‘Global Scot’, an initiative by the Scottish government which connects organisations with business leaders worldwide. 

Kaur said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed as chief customer officer. We are currently in a very difficult market environment so it’s essential that we continue to deliver a first class experience to all our customers and help them as we face into a cost-of-living crisis. Our purpose is to put home ownership within reach of more people, generation after generation, so the way we support customers through times of financial difficulty is critical to achieving that. 

“I’m very excited to be given the opportunity to work with such a fantastic team here at Leeds.  Together we can ensure customers have access to products and services which enable them to fulfill their dreams – whether that’s by buying a new home, managing wealth and savings for the future or just living day to day.” 

Fearon said: “Parveen is a very welcome addition to our existing leadership team. UK consumers face a very difficult period ahead, so her experience will be critical as we continue to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. She is passionate about transforming the financial services industry to enable it to become a more inclusive, accessible and safer industry for all customers. I am really looking forward to working with her.” 

