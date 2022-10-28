You are here: Home - News -

TSB applies flat rate to two-year fixes in mortgage update

  • 28/10/2022
TSB has removed its mortgage range which was specifically aimed at first-time buyers and extended its homeowner offering to include those stepping onto the property ladder.

It also relaunched its two-year fixed rates and a flat rate of 6.79 per cent now applies to all loan to value (LTV) mortgages from 0 to 60 per cent, up to 95 per cent LTV. The products have no fee. 

The bank has also reduced rates for five-year fixed rates up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.50 per cent. Pricing now starts at 5.79 per cent from 0 to 60 per cent LTV up to 5.89 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. 

TSB has increased rates by 0.10 per cent for its five-year fixed rate at 90 to 95 per cent LTV, which is now priced at 6.74 per cent. 

It has launched two-year fixed rate remortgages and pulled three-year fixed rate remortgages between 75 and 85 per cent LTV. The three-year fixed rate remortgages which remain at 0 to 60 per cent and 60 to 75 per cent LTV have increased in rate by 0.55 per cent and are now priced at 6.44 per cent apiece. 

Additionally, TSB has added shared ownership and shared equity house purchase mortgages to its range. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

