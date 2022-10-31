You are here: Home - News -

Harpenden BS’ head of intermediary sales and distribution to depart

  • 31/10/2022
Harpenden Building Society’s head of intermediary sales and distribution, Emily Smith, is set to leave the business.

Smith has worked at the mutual for just over a year and before that worked for over nine years at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

She held several roles at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society including national account manager, deputy head of sales and business development manager.

In a LinkedIn post, Smith said that today was her last day and thanked Vanessa Hunt and Jean Errington, business development managers at Harpenden Building Society for “making our little sales team so awesome”.

She continued: “I’m taking some time off to spend quality time with friends and family before I move on to my next chapter.”

Her next role is yet unknown and her replacement has not been confirmed.

Harpenden Building Society offers Standard Variable Rate, discounted, buy-to-let and consumer buy-to-let mortgages.

A spokesperson from the mutual said that it had nothing further to add at this stage.

Earlier this year, Harpenden Building Society appointed Mike Cutler as commercial director, a newly-created role for the business where he will oversee the development of the mutual’s mortgage and savings propositions and their delivery.

