You are here: Home - News -

News

Dual pricing feels like return to ‘conflict rather than cooperation’ with brokers – Just Mortgages

by:
  • 03/11/2022
  • 0
Dual pricing feels like return to ‘conflict rather than cooperation’ with brokers – Just Mortgages
National broker firm Just Mortgages has said the potential return of dual pricing to the mortgage market will undermine the broker-lender relationship.

The firm said that it had had feedback from brokers that some lenders were reintroducing dual pricing, over a decade after the practice fell by the wayside.

Dual pricing is where different prices are set in different markets for the same product or service. In the mortgage space this means the lenders offer consumers lower pricing directly, compared to the deals that can brokers can access from that lender.

Dual pricing can be especially contentious in the mortgage market space as many customers are introduced to lenders through brokers, so some see it as cutting the broker out of future transactions.

The broker firm said that the practice “fell out of favour” over a decade ago when lenders acknowledged that they “needed to work with and not against brokers”, especially given that most mortgage holders are introduced via brokers.

Just Mortgages said that introduced business was beneficial for lenders as it cases were professional packaged and improved communication on service levels and launching and pulling of products to consumers.

John Philips (pictured), national operations director at Just Mortgages,  said, “This really does feel like a return of the bad old days when there was conflict rather than co-operation between lenders and brokers.

“Over the past decade brokers and lenders have worked so incredibly hard to develop terrific partnerships and mutually beneficial relationships and to throw that away to avoid paying a fee for professionally introduced business seems very short-sighted. The majority of mortgages in the UK are arranged via brokers and I suspect that any lender introducing dual pricing will suffer something of a backlash.”

He continued: “Perhaps these rumours are just rumours but if they are not then I’m struggling to understand why a lender would want to be known as ‘anti-broker’ as that is exactly what will happen if they go down a dual pricing route.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.