You are here: Home - News -

News

Tandem Bank to provide £500 cost of living payment to ‘frontline workers’

by:
  • 09/11/2022
  • 0
Tandem Bank to provide £500 cost of living payment to ‘frontline workers’
Digital lender Tandem Bank will give its “frontline workers” a £500 cost of living payment to support them during these challenging economic times.

The payment is for employees who earn £30,000 or less per annum and a weighting has been introduced for those working in London.

The payment will be made in five instalments of £100 from November until March next year.

The lender said that usual tax implications would apply to all payments and was dependent on individual tax codes and circumstance.

The firm added that it would be paid to eligible colleagues even if they were on probation or their notice, but there could be pro rata rates in certain circumstances.

Tandem Bank added that it would not impact existing employee benefits and urged employees that were struggling to reach out to their line managers.

Other support available includes free counselling sessions and each office has qualified mental health first aiders.

Tandem Bank’s deputy CEO, Alex Mollart, said: “We know that times are tough right now and recognise that, as a responsible employer, we should provide help where we can. As well as offering a wide range of wellbeing tools and employee benefits, it’s important we provide additional support where and when it’s most needed.

“The government has made moves in the hope of addressing the cost of living crisis, but with pressure still mounting, we’re pleased to be able to offer some tangible support to our people now.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.