Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/11/2022

  • 18/11/2022
The Autumn Statement dominated the top ten this week, with changes to dividend tax allowance, Capital Gains tax, inheritance tax, stamp duty and more confirmed.

The Financial Conduct Authority confirming that it would take action against unauthorised brokers who exploited vulnerable customers and reports that buy-to-let loan sizes have been contracting due to stress rates also piqued readers’ interest.

 

 

Experts predict the key changes in next Thursday’s Autumn Statement

 

Buy-to-let stress rates are ‘out of control’ – Star Letter 11/11/2022

 

Brokers urge Hunt to ‘stay away’ from mortgage market ahead of Autumn Statement – analysis

Autumn Statement 2022: Dividend tax allowance cut to £1,000

 

FCA takes action against unauthorised brokers that ‘exploited vulnerable customers’

 

Autumn Statement 2022: Mini budget stamp duty cut now set to end in 2025

 

Autumn Statement 2022: Capital Gains Tax exemption cut to hit rental market

 

Easing labour demand may prompt BoE base rate rethink

 

Buy-to-let loan sizes fall as stress rates come under pressure – MBT

 

House prices dip by 1.1 per cent as buyers get cold feet – Rightmove

 

