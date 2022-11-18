You are here: Home - News -

News

US mortgage rates tumble – view from across the pond

by:
  • 18/11/2022
  • 0
US mortgage rates tumble – view from across the pond
Mortgage rates in the US have tumbled, according to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). Could the UK be about to follow its transatlantic cousin?

In its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, Freddie Mac revealed that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61 per cent, down from last week when it averaged 7.08 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98 per cent, down from last week when it averaged 6.38 percent.

“Mortgage rates tumbled this week due to incoming data that suggests inflation may have peaked,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

However, he tempered the good news with a hearty dose of reality.

He said: “While the decline in mortgage rates is welcome news, there is still a long road ahead for the housing market. Inflation remains elevated, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates high and consumers will continue to feel the impact.”

A separate survey from the Mortgage Banker’s Association (MBA) also found that rates were falling. In its figures, the MBA noted that the 30-year fixed rate saw the largest single-week decline since July 2022, dropping to 6.9 per cent.

“Mortgage rates decreased last week as signs of slower inflation pushed Treasury yields lower,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.

He also noted that application activity was on the rise.

He said: “Application activity increased in response to the drop in rates – driven by a four per cent rise in home purchase applications. Purchase applications increased for all loan types, and the average purchase loan dipped to its smallest amount since January 2021.”

David Robinson, co-founder at Wildcat Law, explained that the key to the reduction was the latest US inflation figures.

He said: “Rates have started to fall back due to better than expected inflation figures leading to speculation that the Fed will not need to raise rates as aggressively as once thought.

“This has also fuelled the market with some hesitant buyers thinking that they may not get a better chance to buy or move to a larger home.”

Will the UK follow the US?

As the saying goes ‘when America sneezes, the UK catches a cold’, and Mortgage Solutions asked experts if the UK was ‘getting the sniffles’ (in a mortgage sense).

Many agreed that rates were heading south, as they are in the US.

Ashley Thomas, director at Magni Finance said: “Generally, the markets follow the US as they are closely linked. We have already seen mortgage rates reduce, I expect this to continue with the swap rates dropping.”

Other agreed but felt that it would take some time for the UK to catch up.

Mike Staton, director at Staton Mortgages said: “The UK mortgage market normally follows the US very closely, however, I think we are about a year behind the US as they dealt with the recession head on and dramatically increased rates to a 40-year high.”

Riz Malik, director at R3 Mortgages, agrees that the US’s tough take on inflation has advanced their market.

He said: “The US and UK mortgage markets are very similar. The aggressive stance that was taken with inflation and interest rates would suggest that they are six to 12 months ahead of the UK. Their concurrent 0.75 per cent increases could mean US inflation has already peaked.”

Matthew Jackson, director at Mint FS, agrees that the US is ahead of the curve but feels that the Bank of England (BoE) should have the desired effect of bringing rates down.

He said: “The US is ahead of the curve on this, and hopefully we are now seeing our mortgage rates level off and as the actions of the BoE take effect on inflation and the markets we will see this start to push fixed rate prices downwards.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.