You are here: Home - News -

News

Chancellor urges banks to help struggling mortgage customers

by:
  • 07/12/2022
  • 0
Chancellor urges banks to help struggling mortgage customers
The chancellor is to call on banks to pull out all the stops to help mortgage borrowers who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

 

Jeremy Hunt is raising the issue of rising interest rates in a session today with the big high street lenders, including Nationwide, HSBC and NatWest, according to the Guardian.

Consumer campaigner Martin Lewis is also reportedly attending the event.

He has warned homeowners could be caught in the “perfect storm” of rising energy bills, inflation and interest rates.

Interim chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Richard Lloyd is also expected to be at the roundtable.

The chancellor is set to tell lenders they must do everything they can to support borrowers, including offering interest-only repayments to push down bills.

Many banks have been offering additional advice to help customers cope with the cost of living.

For example, Nationwide launched a cost of living helpline while trained experts are also contacting customers showing obvious signs of struggling.

During Covid, banks offered mortgage payment holidays, among other measures, to support homeowners who may have been struggling with costs.

However, payment holidays have not been so readily offered up during the cost of living crisis.

And many lenders have set aside extra cash to cover bad loans, which are expected to rise as repayments increase with higher interest rates.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/