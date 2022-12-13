You are here: Home - News -

Santander lowers affordability rates to boost mortgage borrowing

  • 13/12/2022
Santander lowers affordability rates to boost mortgage borrowing
Santander will reduce the affordability rates on all its residential mortgages and most of its buy-to-let deals to improve borrowing capacity.

The change will come into effect from tomorrow, but Santander did not disclose what the new rates would be when asked by Mortgage Solutions. 

In an announcement, the bank said its affordability calculators will be updated to reflect the changes which will allow applicants to “borrow more than before”. 

Full mortgage applications submitted by 10pm today will not be affected by the changes. 

A spokesperson for Santander said: “As a responsible lender, we regularly review our affordability model in line with market conditions, interest rates and other expenditure factors.  

“As a result, we have been able to reduce our affordability rate slightly and from Wednesday (14 December), mortgage brokers and customers should use our online calculators which will be updated to reflect the new potential borrowing amount.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

