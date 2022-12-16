You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/12/2022

  • 16/12/2022
The Bank of England’s widely anticipated decision to increase the base rate by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent was among most read this week.

 

UK Finance’s latest figures on mortgage lending and the Bank of England’s numbers on gross mortgage advances piqued readers’ interest.

Photos from the annual dinner for the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association and brokers’ thoughts on the trajectory of equity release pricing also proved popular.

Bank of England ups base rate to 3.5 per cent

 

Affordability pressures to soften mortgage market in 2023, UK Finance predicts

 

IMLA annual dinner 2022 – the night in pictures

 

This is the era of the technician for brokers – Campo

 

Equity release pricing beginning to fall but stabilisation will be ‘slow’ – analysis

 

UK house prices grew 0.3 per cent in October

FCA to review FSCS compensation limits and funding obligations

 

Santander lowers affordability rates to boost mortgage borrowing

Five ways to win in 2023’s housing market – Rance

 

Gross mortgage advances rise 17 per cent YOY to £85.9bn – BoE

 

 

 

