Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/12/2022

UK Finance’s latest figures on mortgage lending and the Bank of England’s numbers on gross mortgage advances piqued readers’ interest.
Photos from the annual dinner for the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association and brokers’ thoughts on the trajectory of equity release pricing also proved popular.
Affordability pressures to soften mortgage market in 2023, UK Finance predicts
Equity release pricing beginning to fall but stabilisation will be ‘slow’ – analysis
FCA to review FSCS compensation limits and funding obligations
Santander lowers affordability rates to boost mortgage borrowing
Gross mortgage advances rise 17 per cent YOY to £85.9bn – BoE