News

Stonebridge hires South West BDM

  • 21/12/2022
Stonebridge has appointed Nicole Emery as its business development manager (BDM) for the South West.

She will be a field-based BDM working with the network’s appointed representative (AR) firms and their advisers.

Emery will cover a range of areas including client bank management, strategic planning, sales development, lead generation, business referral opportunities and recruitment.

She will report to Natalia Kennewell , senior BDM.

Emery previously worked at Trussle for around a year as a mortgage adviser, and before that was a mortgage administrator at Visionary Finance.

She has also worked at The Advantage Travel Partnership and STA Travel.

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge’s chief executive, said: “At Stonebridge, we pride ourselves on the ways in which we support our AR firms, and having experienced individuals to work closely with advisers is often cited as one of the key benefits of joining and staying with us.

“We are therefore very pleased to be able to welcome Nicole to the BDM team and, given her skill set and experience, believe she will be a real asset to our member firms and the individuals she will be working with.”

He added: “Having people who are directly experienced in the mortgage advice sector is critical to helping broker firms develop their proposition and to ensure they make the most of all the opportunities that exist.

“I’m sure Nicole will make a real difference and Stonebridge will continue to add considerable expertise to this part of the business in order to help tailor strategies that deliver continued success for all.”

 

