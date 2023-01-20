OMS enhances integration with valuation provider Hometrack

One Mortgage System (OMS) has announced an upgrade of its integration with valuation provider Hometrack which it says "will speed up and simplify the mortgage application process for the intermediary community" .

The integration will allow all users of the OMS platform to benefit from Hometrack’s new Broker Automated Valuation Model (AVM), which, it claims, will speed up and simplify the mortgage application process for brokers and applicants alike.

OMS has already integrated with six market-leading platforms – Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, SmartrFit and Knowledge Bank.

OMS stated that the new integration would “benefit brokers by helping them to avoid the need to go through time-consuming questions with their clients.”

OMS: ‘Enabling users to enhance the client experience’

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of One Mortgage System, said: “This integration with Hometrack marks the next stage in our constant quest to add efficiency and functionality to our system.

“This enables OMS users to enhance the client experience at the same time as streamlining their own front and back-end processes.”

George Robbins, VP commercial at Hometrack, added: “We’re thrilled to integrate with OMS and support their users through the demands of lender valuations.

“Our vision is to provide a fluid and transparent digitised homebuying and selling journey for brokers, lenders and consumers.

“OMS are a like-minded company and we look forward to realising the full potential of this partnership.”