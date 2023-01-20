You are here: Home - News -

News

OMS enhances integration with valuation provider Hometrack

by:
  • 20/01/2023
  • 0
OMS enhances integration with valuation provider Hometrack
One Mortgage System (OMS) has announced an upgrade of its integration with valuation provider Hometrack which it says "will speed up and simplify the mortgage application process for the intermediary community" .

The integration will allow all users of the OMS platform to benefit from Hometrack’s new Broker Automated Valuation Model (AVM), which, it claims, will speed up and simplify the mortgage application process for brokers and applicants alike.

OMS has already integrated with six market-leading platforms – Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, SmartrFit and Knowledge Bank.

OMS stated that the new integration would “benefit brokers by helping them to avoid the need to go through time-consuming questions with their clients.”

OMS: ‘Enabling users to enhance the client experience’

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of One Mortgage System, said: “This integration with Hometrack marks the next stage in our constant quest to add efficiency and functionality to our system.

“This enables OMS users to enhance the client experience at the same time as streamlining their own front and back-end processes.”

George Robbins, VP commercial at Hometrack, added: “We’re thrilled to integrate with OMS and support their users through the demands of lender valuations.

“Our vision is to provide a fluid and transparent digitised homebuying and selling journey for brokers, lenders and consumers.

“OMS are a like-minded company and we look forward to realising the full potential of this partnership.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.