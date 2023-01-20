Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/01/2023

Elsewhere, readers were casting their eyes over a number of house price stories and checking out whether this week’s wage growth figures would lead the Bank of England to raise the base rate to 4.5 per cent.
Lenders expect credit to fall, demand to dip and defaults to rise in Q1 – Bank of England
Strong wage growth could force BoE to raise ‘base rate to 4.5 per cent’
Santander updates credit card policy; Virgin allows product switches on pipeline cases – round-up
Falling house prices may not be the gamechanger first-time buyers think – Bamford
Santander cuts rates; Halifax stops lending on private shared equity schemes – round-up
Impact of the FCA’s Consumer Duty on loan portfolio sales and acquisitions – TLT
Majority of remortgagors opt for five-year fixes as activity dips – LMS
UK house prices report first monthly decline since 2021 – ONS