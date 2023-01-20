You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/01/2023

  • 20/01/2023
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/01/2023
The Bank of England's lender report detailing how credit would fall, demand would dip and defaults would rise was this week's most read story on Mortgage Solutions.

 

Elsewhere, readers were casting their eyes over a number of house price stories and checking out whether this week’s wage growth figures would lead the Bank of England to raise the base rate to 4.5 per cent.

Lenders expect credit to fall, demand to dip and defaults to rise in Q1 – Bank of England

House prices get unexpected New Year bounce

Strong wage growth could force BoE to raise ‘base rate to 4.5 per cent’

Santander updates credit card policy; Virgin allows product switches on pipeline cases – round-up

Falling house prices may not be the gamechanger first-time buyers think – Bamford

Santander cuts rates; Halifax stops lending on private shared equity schemes – round-up

Online broker Trussle rebrands as Better.co.uk 

Impact of the FCA’s Consumer Duty on loan portfolio sales and acquisitions – TLT

Majority of remortgagors opt for five-year fixes as activity dips – LMS

UK house prices report first monthly decline since 2021 – ONS

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

