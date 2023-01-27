You are here: Home - News -

Gen H to cut rates and offer free valuations and legals

  • 27/01/2023
Fintech mortgage lender Gen H will make a range of changes to its rates and will offer free valuations for all brokers, as well as free legal work on home purchases for members.

From Monday, the lender will cut a range of two-year fixed rates between 60 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Two-year fixed rates from 60 to 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee have been reduced by 0.15 per cent 4.64 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates at 80 per cent LTV with £999 fee have been lowered by 0.23 per cent to 4.64 per cent.

Gen H said it would withdraw its two-year fixed rate products with no fee above 80 per cent LTV. Products with fees above this tier will remain available and rates unchanged.

From today, all 10,000 brokers on the lender’s panel will be eligible for free valuations on applications.

The lender said this was part of its process to “streamline and strengthen its proposition for intermediary partners”.

Gen H added that members of the Gen H Club would be able to access a limited time only promotion of free legals for purchase cases through its conveyancing firm Gen H Legal.

The lender said that together, the promotions could save customers between £1,000 and £2,000 on their purchase.

Gen H’s commercial director Pete Dockar said: “With these reductions, our products up to and including 80 per cent LTV become some of the cheapest in the market.

“As always, our rate decisions are guided by our customer-first ethos, and we believe these rates will help even more people get on to the ladder affordably.”

Gen H’s co-founder and CEO Will Rice added: “We’re thrilled to be delivering on our promise to keep creating greater value for our broker partners and customers.

“With leading rates, the best service levels in the market by a wide margin – our application-to-offer time is under three days – and a legal service that matches the exceptional support to be found in our lending business, we’re closing in on our goal to be the only lender you’ll need.”

