MPowered Mortgages ups maximum LTI to 5.5x income

Fintech mortgage lender MPowered Mortgages has increased its maximum loan to income (LTI) limit to 5.5 times income.

The lender said the decision would allow single employed applicants earning upwards of £75,000 a year, or joint applicants with a combined income of £100,000, to access loans of up to 5.5 times their annual income.

Those earning £60,000 can borrow up to five times their annual income.

MPowered Mortgages said the decision to increase its LTI ratio showed it “remains committed to supporting homebuyers and remortgagers through uncertain times”.

According to Criteria Brain, including MPowered Mortgages there are eight lenders who offer a maximum LTI of 5.5 times income for joint and single borrowers.

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), managing director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are excited to offer an increased maximum LTI as we continue to do our utmost to support those looking to buy a home at this time in every way we can.

“Being able to offer up to five and a half times income will help many looking to buy or remortgage their home at what remains a challenging economic environment. We see it very much as our role as a lender to be supportive and to adapt our offering to meet consumers’ needs. “

She added: “With the announcement also of our new rates on our two and five-year products, it is vitally important that buyers seek independent advice in order to ensure they are able to access a product that best suits their individual circumstances.”

MPowered Mortgages has been lowering its two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.14 per cent, and brought two and five-year fixed rates with a £1,999 arrangement fee aimed at larger loans.

Two-year fixed rates begin from 4.68 per cent with a £1,999 arrangement fee and five-year fixed rates start from 4.34 per cent.