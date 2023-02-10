You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank relaunches low deposit deals for professionals and lowers rates

by:
  • 10/02/2023
Clydesdale Bank has made changes to its mortgage offering, including the reintroduction of its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage for professionals and select rate cuts.

The five-year fix for newly qualified professionals has a rate of 5.89 per cent. Elsewhere rates at 85 to 90 per cent LTV for professional and newly qualified professional borrowers have been reduced by 0.1 per cent and now start from 4.59 per cent. 

At 75 to 90 per cent LTV, fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.2 per cent and now begin from 4.24 per cent. 

Rate reductions of up to 0.18 per cent have been made across the bank’s broker exclusive 75 per cent LTV products for loans between £1-2m. These have a £1,999 fee and now begin from 4.24 per cent. 

The five-year fixed remortgage deal which is available exclusively through brokers at 80 per cent LTV, has been lowered by 0.1 per cent and is now 4.29 per cent. This has a fee of £1,499 and offers £1,000 cashback. 

Mortgages of £1m and more at 65 to 85 per cent LTV have seen rate cuts of up to 0.24 per cent and now start from 4.37 per cent. 

Clydesdale’s five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV for buy-to-let borrowers with no fee has seen a rate reduction of 0.36 per cent and is now 5.34 per cent. 

Product transfer rates have also been reduced. These include select 65 to 90 per cent LTV rates which are now up to 0.2 per cent lower, and a five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV for buy-to-let borrowers with no fee, which is down by 0.36 per cent to 5.34 per cent.

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Clydesdale Bank, said: “We have made rate reductions across most of the Clydesdale Bank range and have also reintroduced a 95 per cent LTV mortgage deal for newly qualified professionals looking to purchase a property. We’ve reduced all larger loan exclusives at £1m+ too.  

“For customers requiring a larger loan, our dedicated underwriting team is on hand to help with these or to discuss an application which doesn’t meet our standard lending criteria.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

