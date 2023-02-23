Acre teams up with Simplify to provide real-time conveyancing updates

This will give the brokers who use the Acre software access to immediate legal services with no hidden costs. Acre also claimed brokers would be offered a “competitive” commission rate.

Brokers will also be able to see live status updates of each case and be given a direct line of communication with the conveyancer handling the case.

When the case is complete, brokers can use Acre’s built-in accounting ledger to allocate commission.

Acre launched in 2019 following a £5m investment from Sesame Bankhall Group and Aviva.

Justus Brown, CEO and founder of Acre, said: “This exciting partnership gives Acre’s brokers and their customers access to one of the highest quality and most consistent conveyancing experiences in the business. Our technology means PPL conveyancers get pre-validated client and property data, which speeds up this important stage of the home-buying process.

“We’re excited to work with Simplify because our brokers will see updates in the same system as the conveyancers rather than relying on manual updates to a different website.”

Dev Malle, chief business development officer at Simplify, added: “Acre has a vision to change the process of buying a home, and we are excited to be on this journey with them.

“By taking a digital-first approach, we can be competitive in the market, using data from Acre’s platform to provide realistic quotes and feed information into our systems to move faster, meet deadlines, provide up-to-the-minute reporting and, ultimately, improve the clients’ experience.”