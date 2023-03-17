You are here: Home - News -

MPowered Mortgages slashes select rates and ups cashback for five-year deals

  • 17/03/2023
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages slashes select rates and ups cashback for five-year deals
Fintech lender MPowered Mortgages has lowered rates for two-year fixes by up to 0.49 per cent and increased cashback for five-year fixes to £1,000.

The change is to “support borrowers facing ongoing financial pressure as the cost of living increases”.

The lender has simplified its prime two-year fixed rate range, with one rate available up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) alongside fee-free, £999 fee and £1,999 options.

Rates begin from 4.64 per cent for purchase cases, down from 5.13 per cent previously.

Pricing starts from 4.74 per cent for £999 fee cases and 4.9 per cent for fee-free options.

On the remortgage side, the lender has cut two-year fixed rate deals with its fee-free version starting from 5.04 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

Remortgage deals with a £999 fee and a £1,999 fee have been cut to 4.94 per cent and 4.84 per cent respectively.

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), managing director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “With the ongoing uncertainty in the mortgage market, it is important we continue to support consumers during the process of making one of the biggest and most impactful financial decisions of their lives.

“MPowered Mortgages is committed to easing the financial pressure on those looking to buy a home or remortgage at this time, whilst offering as much flexibility and choice as we can, in order to ensure that consumers are able to access the best product for them.”

