MPowered Mortgages promotes Clark to key account manager

MPowered Mortgages has promoted Simon Clark to key account manager for the South.

His remit will be to expand business in parts of Hertfordshire, Essex, Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Buckinghamshire and Greater London.

Clark (pictured) had joined the fintech mortgage lender in 2020 and worked in broker support roles. Previously he was a sales development manager with Santander Consumer Finance.

MPowered: ‘Supporting brokers with a smoother process’

Emma Hollingworth, managing director of mortgages, said: “Simon has gone from strength to strength on the MPowered team and is fully deserving of this promotion.”

She said the company looked forward “to expanding our presence in the South and bringing our range of prime residential mortgages to more borrowers, whilst supporting brokers with our AI-powered technology for a smoother mortgage process”.

Clark commented: “The role of key account manager across one of the busiest regions in the country is an exciting challenge, and I look forward to bringing MPowered’s prime residential range to more homebuyers and remortgagers.”

It has been a busy month for the company. Last week, Mortgage Solutions reported that MPowered had upped its cashback on five-year deals and launched a range of residential tracker deals. Meanwhile, at the beginning of March, the company announced a new partnership with wealth manager Quilter.