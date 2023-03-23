You are here: Home - News -

News

MPowered Mortgages promotes Clark to key account manager

by:
  • 23/03/2023
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages promotes Clark to key account manager
MPowered Mortgages has promoted Simon Clark to key account manager for the South.

His remit will be to expand business in parts of Hertfordshire, Essex, Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Buckinghamshire and Greater London.

Clark (pictured) had joined the fintech mortgage lender in 2020 and worked in broker support roles. Previously he was a sales development manager with Santander Consumer Finance.

 

MPowered: ‘Supporting brokers with a smoother process’

Emma Hollingworth, managing director of mortgages, said: “Simon has gone from strength to strength on the MPowered team and is fully deserving of this promotion.”

She said the company looked forward “to expanding our presence in the South and bringing our range of prime residential mortgages to more borrowers, whilst supporting brokers with our AI-powered technology for a smoother mortgage process”.  

Clark commented: “The role of key account manager across one of the busiest regions in the country is an exciting challenge, and I look forward to bringing MPowered’s prime residential range to more homebuyers and remortgagers.”

It has been a busy month for the company. Last week, Mortgage Solutions reported that MPowered had upped its cashback on five-year deals and launched a range of residential tracker deals. Meanwhile, at the beginning of March, the company announced a new partnership with wealth manager Quilter.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/