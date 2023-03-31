You are here: Home - News -

News

FOS estimates 184,000 complaints in the next two years

by:
  • 31/03/2023
  • 0
FOS estimates 184,000 complaints in the next two years
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said that it anticipates receiving around 184,000 complaints in 2023 and 2024 and aims to resolve around 204,000 complaints.

In an update on its plans and budget, the trade body said that it expected to carry forward 70,000 complaints from this year and would exit 2023 and 2024 with a stock of around 47,000 complaints.

The organisation  said that it expected to receive 129,650 complaints for banking and credit in 2023 and 2024.

The FOS said that there had been increased levels of complaints linked to lending, especially mortgages, due to interest rate rises.

The firm said that its compulsory jurisdiction levy would stay at £106m and its voluntary jurisdiction levy would fall to £600,000 from £700,000 last year.

It noted that its expected operated expenditure for the upcoming year, barring restructuring was £223m, was in line with last year.

The firm added that its individual case fee would remain at £750 for the third year in a row, and businesses would receive three free cases in most instances.

Firms that are part of the group fee arrangement, who receive no free cases, will have their tolerance and margin reduced from 15 per cent to five per cent.

Another priority is to design and build an updated funding model for 2024 and 2025 and to develop a data-driven prevention strategy and using data and insight to improve our performance

 

FOS to bring out new service standards

The FOS added that it would continue to resolve cases quickly and introduce new service standards for  complaints from 1 April. The service standards focus on timeliness, quality, and customer service.

It continued that it wanted to be more cost effective and would improve casework efficiency, and it wanted to allow customers to “self-serve” through digital portals.

The firm added that it would build a workforce of the future, which includes regional hubs, focusing on diversity equity and inclusion and developing its employee proposition.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.