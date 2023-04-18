TMW slashes BTL rates by up to 0.5 per cent

The changes come into force today.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has cut two, five and 10-year fixed rates by up to 0.5 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rate with a three per cent fee at 65 per cent LTV, which has gone down by 0.3 per cent to 3.69 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate with the same fee at the same LTV tier has fallen by 0.4 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with a three per cent fee at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.5 per cent to 4.19 per cent.

In its limited company range, two and five-year fixed rate deals have fallen by around 0.25 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate for remortgage in this range with a three per cent fee at 75 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.25 per cent to 4.74 per cent.

On the houses in multiple occupation side (HMO), reductions of up to 0.1 per cent have been applied to its two and five-year fixed rates.

This includes its two-year fixed rate with a three per cent fee up to 75 per cent LTV, which is now 4.49 per cent.

In its let to buy range, cuts of 0.5 per cent have been made. This includes it two-year fixed rate for remortgage with a three per cent fee up to 65 per cent LTV which is now 4.34 per cent.

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “We offer a broad range of products to meet the varying needs of landlords. These latest rate reductions apply across the range and demonstrate our commitment to supporting the buy-to-let market with competitive products.”