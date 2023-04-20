LendInvest cuts rates across residential mortgage range

The lender’s rates now start from 5.29 per cent, with two and five-year fixed rates available at loan to values (LTV) up to 90 per cent.

When the lender launched its residential mortgage range in March, rates started from 5.39 per cent.

Residential mortgage applicants are eligible for free valuations under £400 or £400 off valuation fees.

The range offers key worker mortgages, credit friendly mortgages and qualified professional mortgages. The lender said that each product is tailored to serve the needs of customers with more complex income sources and credit histories.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, commercial director at LendInvest, said: “Following the launch of our new residential mortgage range last month, we are keen to keep iterating our products and listening to what customers, who are regularly overlooked by the market, need to purchase their first home. These changes improve access to finance for these customers, which we are hugely excited about.”

The residential mortgage launch was backed by £300m in funding from Lloyds, and residential mortgages are available through Paradigm, Sesame and PMS

Deals are also accessible through Dynamo, Brightstar, 3MC and Mortgages for Business