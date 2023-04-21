You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/04/2023

  • 21/04/2023
A warning from a complaints management firm that it was receiving more broker enquiries about two-year fixed mortgage complaints was among top most read this week.

Jencap Partners’ managing director said the number of mortgage complaints and claims would “inevitably increase, regardless of whether they have merit”.

A presentation from Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal and General Mortgage Club, at the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) mortgage conference noting that brokers could be the biggest threat to themselves proved popular amongst readers.

Expectations around the base rate and mortgage pricing also piqued reader interest, as well as rate changes at HSBC, The Mortgage Works and Santander.

 

Average mortgage rates continue to fall with largest cuts at high LTV tiers – Rightmove

 

Warning of rise in complaints around two-year fixed rate mortgages

 

HSBC brings out cashback remortgage deals and cuts rates

 

TMW slashes BTL rates by up to 0.5 per cent

 

Base rate to fall by winter – EY Item Club

 

BTL 2023: ‘Inevitable’ that buy-to-let cases will become more complex

 

The biggest threat to mortgage brokers is themselves – Belton

 

Santander reduces BTL and remortgage rates

 

Nearly 150,000 landlords retire from the market with more expected

 

The ‘broken’ housing market must be removed from government’s hands – Bamford

 

 

 

 

