Newbury BS appoints chief risk officer

Newbury Building Society has recruited Lyndsey Hayes as its chief risk officer, to replace Lee Bambridge who retires later this month after five and a half years with the mutual.

Hayes (pictured) joined the lender in May and has prior experience in risk consultancy roles with the likes of Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, Coutts and RBS.

Most recently, she was chief risk officer at fintech start-up Ask Inclusive Finance, where she established the firm’s risk framework and obtained accreditation from the British Business Bank to allow enterprise finance guarantee-backed lending.

At the mutual, Hayes will be responsible for its risk and compliance, as well as maintaining its reputation in the mortgage and savings markets. She will also become a member of a number of executive committees and attend the risk and audit committee meetings.

Hayes said she was “thrilled” to be joining Newbury Building Society and she was attracted by its “strong customer service ethos”.

She added: “It also focuses on the wellbeing of its talented people and has a strong social purpose within the communities it serves.”

Phillippa Cardno, chief executive at Newbury Building Society, said: “I am incredibly pleased to welcome Lyndsey to the executive team. Her expertise in senior risk roles at financial services organisations of all sizes will be invaluable as we continue to navigate an unpredictable operating environment.

“I look forward to working with Lyndsey, who will be instrumental in sustaining and developing our robust risk frameworks.”