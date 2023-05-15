You are here: Home - News -

News

Newbury BS appoints chief risk officer

by:
  • 15/05/2023
  • 0
Newbury BS appoints chief risk officer
Newbury Building Society has recruited Lyndsey Hayes as its chief risk officer, to replace Lee Bambridge who retires later this month after five and a half years with the mutual.

Hayes (pictured) joined the lender in May and has prior experience in risk consultancy roles with the likes of Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, Coutts and RBS. 

Most recently, she was chief risk officer at fintech start-up Ask Inclusive Finance, where she established the firm’s risk framework and obtained accreditation from the British Business Bank to allow enterprise finance guarantee-backed lending. 

At the mutual, Hayes will be responsible for its risk and compliance, as well as maintaining its reputation in the mortgage and savings markets. She will also become a member of a number of executive committees and attend the risk and audit committee meetings. 

Hayes said she was “thrilled” to be joining Newbury Building Society and she was attracted by its “strong customer service ethos”. 

She added: “It also focuses on the wellbeing of its talented people and has a strong social purpose within the communities it serves.” 

Phillippa Cardno, chief executive at Newbury Building Society, said: “I am incredibly pleased to welcome Lyndsey to the executive team. Her expertise in senior risk roles at financial services organisations of all sizes will be invaluable as we continue to navigate an unpredictable operating environment.  

“I look forward to working with Lyndsey, who will be instrumental in sustaining and developing our robust risk frameworks.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/