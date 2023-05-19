Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/05/2023

Brokers discussing short-notice mortgage withdrawals and commentary around inflation also proved to be popular with readers.

Professional footballer Nathan Blissett launching Dwello Mortgages ranked highly this week as well.

 

First-time buyers could cut mortgage terms by over eight years through equity release gifting

 

Base rate rise causes two and five-year fixed rates to tick up – Rightmove

 

Base rate rises to end but ‘more mortgage pain to come’, warns think tank

 

Think about tomorrow’s market when securing a mortgage today – Rowntree

 

The return of short-notice mortgage withdrawals is creating panic among brokers – analysis

 

Inflation to start falling sharply, says BoE’s Bailey

 

Halifax ups LTV for enhanced max loans and improves LTI caps

 

Professional footballer launches mortgage advice firm Dwello Mortgages

 

Stubborn inflation could lead to more base rate rises this year – Maddox

 

The tax regime for self-employed people is ‘diametrically opposed’ to lending criteria – analysis

 

 

