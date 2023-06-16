You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/06/2023

  • 16/06/2023
Stories covering mortgage rate and product changes dominated the news agenda once again, as did a debate between brokers on how much stress this was causing them.

The notion that the buy-to-let market was not struggling as badly as mainstream media headlines would suggest was also of interest to readers, as was the idea that lifetime mortgage loans would be smaller on average going forward.

 

Smaller loan sizes ‘new normal’ for lifetime mortgages – Wilson

 

Base rate to hit 5.25 per cent but UK likely to avoid recession

 

Landbay launches like-for-like remortgage deals

 

HSBC, Natwest and Clydesdale Bank up rates – round-up

 

Reports of the ‘death’ of the UK buy-to-let sector have been greatly exaggerated – Davies

 

Mortgage products fall by more than 100 over the weekend

 

Brokers divided over whether market ‘horrendous’ or advisers just need to ‘toughen up’ ‒ analysis

 

Citizens Advice warns of ‘back door evictions’ as Section 21 notices hit record high

 

Santander to temporarily withdraw all new business due to ‘market conditions’

 

Virgin Money increases rates; Natwest ups buy-to-let stress rates – round-up

