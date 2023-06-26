West One Loans increases second charges; Norton Home Loans ups rates by one per cent – round-up

Specialist lender West One Loans will increase second charge mortgage rates from 28 June, with its current fixed rates withdrawn at the end of the day tomorrow.

Second charge products in its residential prime and near prime range in its Apex 0 range start from 8.65 per cent at 65 per cent LTV for a two-year fixed rate and 10.34 per cent for the same term and LTV in its Apex 2 range.

In its Apex 1 range, a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV begins at 9.54 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, its standard two-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV is 9.79 per cent, and its green standard is 9.69 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate second charge buy-to-let plus plan at 65 per cent LTV is 9.49 per cent and its green equivalent is 9.39 per cent.

Norton Home Loans increased fixed and variable rate lending

Norton Home Loans is increasing fixed rate lending plans and variable rate lending plans by around one per cent from tomorrow.

For secured lending, fixed rate lending starts from 11.5 per cent whilst variable rates start from 13.3 per cent.

On the mortgage lending side, variable rates start at 11.9 per cent and fixed rate lending start at 12.4 per cent.

The lender said it would notify customers impacted by the variable rate changes, but fixed rates remain the same until the offer expires.

It added that if there is a valid mortgage illustration dated prior to this but an offer has not been received it will honour the illustration rate and provide a binding offer by close of business on the 7 July.

If an offer has not been issued by that time, then a new rate will have to be generated.