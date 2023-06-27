HSBC to remove and reprice select ranges to ‘maintain service levels’

HSBC is making changes to its residential and buy-to-let ranges from tomorrow, with its new business residential products being removed from sale at 5pm tonight.

According to a broker note, the move is to “maintain service levels” and the lender added that if it needed to remove products earlier it would inform brokers.

HSBC continued that residential product switch, buy-to-let and international ranges would remain open until midnight tonight.

The lender said that to secure existing products for residential new business, brokers would need to submit applications by 5pm today and all evidential and supporting documents would need to be provided within 30 calendar days.

Within its existing residential customer switching, its two-year tracker fee-saver at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) will decrease.

In its existing customer switching and existing customer borrowing more ranges, two, three and five-year fixed standard and fee-saver deals between 60 and 90 per cent LTV will go up, along with five-year premier exclusive deals from 60 to 80 per cent LTV.

Its 10-year fixed fee-saver and standard products in both ranges from 60 per cent LTV to 80 per cent LTV will also rise.

In its residential first-time buyer and home mover range, two and three-year fixed fee saver deals from 60 to 90 per cent LTV will increase and two, three and five-year fixed standard up to 90 per cent LTV will go up.

Five-year fixed saver up to 95 per cent LTV will rise, along with premier exclusives up to 90 per cent LTV.

In its residential remortgage range, two, three and five-year fee-saver and standard products up to 90 per cent LTV will increase, in addition to five-year premier exclusives.

The lender added that 10-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 80 per cent LTV will rise.

In its international residential purchase range, two, three, five and 10-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals will go up. Its five international residential purchase.

The company added that in its existing buy-to-let customer switching and borrowing more its two and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 75 per cent LTV will increase.

For buy-to-let and remortgage deals, two and five-year fixed rate standard and fee-saver deals up to 75 per cent LTV will rise.

HSBC UK spokesperson: “We’re firmly focused on supporting customers in the current environment, but, like other banks, we have to reflect significant market movements in our mortgage rates, and these are changing from tomorrow.”