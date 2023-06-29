Virgin Money increases exclusive, core and product transfer rates

In its exclusive and core range, two-year fixed rates will rise by around 0.1 per cent and start from 5.91 per cent.

Three-year fixed rates will increase by around 0.1 per cent and begin from 5.76 per cent, and selected five-year fixed rates will go up by around 0.08 per cent and start from 5.23 per cent.

Two-year fixed buy-to-let rates will increase by around 0.1 per cent and are priced from 5.47 per cent.

On the product transfer side, selected two-year fixed rates will rise by 0.1 per cent and start from 5.72 per cent.

Selected three-year fixed rates will rise by around 0.1 per cent and begin from 5.62 per cent.

Selected five-year fixed rates will go up by around 0.15 per cent and is priced from 5.16 per cent.

Selected buy-to-let fixed rates will rise by around 0.1 per cent and start from 5.33 per cent.