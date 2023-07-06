You are here: Home - News -

Kensington Mortgages appoints Hall as permanent head of national accounts

by:
  • 06/07/2023
Specialist lender Kensington Mortgages has appointed Eloise Hall (pictured) as its permanent head of national accounts, having taken on the role on an interim basis in May last year.

Hall took over from Francis Cassidy as she went on maternity leave and was the second time Hall has covered Cassidy’s role for this reason.

She has worked at Kensington Mortgages for around four years, initially joining as key account manager in 2019 before taking on the interim head of national accounts role in 2022.

Prior to that, she was a business development manager (BDM) at Principality Building Society for around two years and before that worked at Leeds Building Society for nearly five years in various BDM roles.

Earlier this year, Barclays completed the acquisition of Kensington Mortgages making it one of the few major banks with a specialist mortgage offering.

Brokers at the time said that the acquisition would make Kensington a “lender to be reckoned with”.

The lender has been widening its proposition, introducing tracker deals and longer-term fixed rates.

It has also partnered with the likes of Even and Proportunity.

