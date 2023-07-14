You are here: Home - News -

News

Homeowners cut pension contributions to pay rising mortgage bills

by: Emma Lunn
  • 14/07/2023
  • 0
Homeowners cut pension contributions to pay rising mortgage bills
A quarter of homeowners said they would need to reduce the amount of money they pay into their pensions to cover increased mortgage payments.

The research by financial planning firm Saltus questioned people with assets of £250,000 or more, including property.

The study asked if rising mortgage rates have/would rise to a level that would place strain on household cashflow. Almost nine in 10 (86 per cent) said yes, and of those, 39 per cent said rising rates already had placed a strain while 47 per cent said further rate rises would.

When asked how they will cope with the extra cost, 41 per cent said they would cut down on personal spending, 35 per cent would decrease their travel spend, and 23 per cent said they would have to reduce their pension contributions.

Mike Stimpson, partner at Saltus said: “The recent increases in mortgage rates were already having a significant impact on homeowners across the UK. In May the average two-year fixed rate was 5.26 per cent – now, after rising steadily – the average deal is at a 15-year high of almost seven per cent, so it is safe to say a huge number of people will be struggling to cover the rising costs.

“The Bank of England has warned that around one million households will be facing a £500 hike in their monthly payments by 2026, which is £6,000 a year extra – a hit very few will be able to absorb, especially with pay failing to keep pace with inflation.”

Stimpson added that further research revealed eight in 10 parents are helping support their adult children financially, with 23 per cent to cover mortgage payments specifically – despite the fact many are struggling with extra expenses themselves.

He said: “For many, there is only so much ‘cutting back’ that can be done. As a result, one in five say they will have to reduce their pension contributions to cover rising mortgage costs. Whilst reducing pension contributions may seem like a good solution, people need to be wary of cutting back on longer-term investments in order to cope with the current strain.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.