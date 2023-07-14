You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/07/2023

by:
  • 14/07/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/07/2023
Mortgage lenders being cross-examined by the Treasury Committee this week was one of most read stories this week, with rising mortgage rates, Mortgage Charter and long-term fixed rates some of the other topics that caught readers' eyes.

High street lenders, like Nationwide, HSBC, TSB, Santander and Virgin Money, changing their rates also dominated the most read this week as pricing continued to ratchet up in light of economic volatility.

The latest UK Finance figures on the largest lenders in the UK also piqued brokers’ interest, with Lloyds Banking Group securing the top spot for residential and buy-to-let sectors.

 

Nationwide and TSB increase rates – round-up

 

Santander removes select mortgage fees and amends PT allowances

 

Nearly quarter of first-time buyers unaware they have to pay stamp duty

 

HSBC ups rates; Virgin Money launches deals and amends pricing – round-up

 

Demand for long-term fixed mortgage rates is low, lenders say

 

Mortgage Charter take-up will be ‘lower’ than pandemic payment holidays, lenders say

 

‘Borrowers don’t know what brokers do’ ‒ analysis

 

Nearly 13 million adults now heavily in debt  

 

The argument for higher proc fees for better quality business is undeniable – Hunt

 

Lloyds Banking Group takes top spot as largest resi and BTL lender

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.