Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/07/2023

High street lenders, like Nationwide, HSBC, TSB, Santander and Virgin Money, changing their rates also dominated the most read this week as pricing continued to ratchet up in light of economic volatility.
The latest UK Finance figures on the largest lenders in the UK also piqued brokers’ interest, with Lloyds Banking Group securing the top spot for residential and buy-to-let sectors.
Santander removes select mortgage fees and amends PT allowances
Nearly quarter of first-time buyers unaware they have to pay stamp duty
HSBC ups rates; Virgin Money launches deals and amends pricing – round-up
Demand for long-term fixed mortgage rates is low, lenders say
Mortgage Charter take-up will be ‘lower’ than pandemic payment holidays, lenders say
The argument for higher proc fees for better quality business is undeniable – Hunt
Lloyds Banking Group takes top spot as largest resi and BTL lender