Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/07/2023

Mortgage lenders being cross-examined by the Treasury Committee this week was one of most read stories this week, with rising mortgage rates, Mortgage Charter and long-term fixed rates some of the other topics that caught readers' eyes.

High street lenders, like Nationwide, HSBC, TSB, Santander and Virgin Money, changing their rates also dominated the most read this week as pricing continued to ratchet up in light of economic volatility.

The latest UK Finance figures on the largest lenders in the UK also piqued brokers’ interest, with Lloyds Banking Group securing the top spot for residential and buy-to-let sectors.