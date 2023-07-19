You are here: Home - News -

News

Aldermore to reintroduce BTL and resi deals

by:
  • 19/07/2023
  • 0
Aldermore to reintroduce BTL and resi deals
Aldermore will bring back its buy-to-let and residential owner occupied mortgage for new and existing customers from Friday.

On the buy-to-let side, for individual landlords with single residential investment properties the lender will offer discounted deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 6.23 per cent.

The company will also offer fixed rates at the same LTV at 7.09 per cent. Both come with a 1.5 per cent fee.

The lender is offering company landlords with single residential investment properties, discount products at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee at 6.23 per cent.

The provider is offering fixed rate products with a 1.5 per cent fee at 7.09 per cent, with a no-fee five-year fixed rate at 7.39 per cent.

For individuals, companies, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) with up to six bedrooms or units, discounted products begin at 6.73 per cent and fixed rates are priced from 7.59 per cent.

Multi-property products for individuals and company landlords with residential investment properties start from 6.13 per cent for discounted products and 6.99 per cent for fixed rates.

For multi-property products for individuals, companies, HMO and MUFBs, discounted deals start at 6.73 per cent and fixed rates are priced from 7.49 per cent.

Large loan HMOs and MUFB discounted deals for seven to 12 bedroom or seven to 20 units start at 6.73 per cent and 7.69 per cent for fixed rates.

The lender is offering five-year fixed rates in its buy-to-let range with a three per cent fee up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 6.79 per cent.

On the residential side, standard level one products start from 71.4 per cent, with higher LTV deals pricing from 7.69 per cent. Standard level two deals start at 7.84 per cent.

Within its existing customer range, residential owner-occupied standard products are priced from 7.34 per cent, with higher LTVs starting from 8.04 per cent. Help to Buy products begin from 7.89 per cent.

Existing customer buy-to-let for individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties start at 6.23 per cent for discounted products and 7.29 per cent for fixed rates.

HMO and MUFB products are priced from 7.69 per cent.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re pleased to be back in the market with our buy-to-let and residential owner occupied mortgages, helping both new and existing customers achieve their property aspirations.

“Now we’re back in the market, our aim is to continue to help people who’ve been overlooked by the high street banks, enabling them to go for it in life and business.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.