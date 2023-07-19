Aldermore to reintroduce BTL and resi deals

Aldermore will bring back its buy-to-let and residential owner occupied mortgage for new and existing customers from Friday.

On the buy-to-let side, for individual landlords with single residential investment properties the lender will offer discounted deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 6.23 per cent.

The company will also offer fixed rates at the same LTV at 7.09 per cent. Both come with a 1.5 per cent fee.

The lender is offering company landlords with single residential investment properties, discount products at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee at 6.23 per cent.

The provider is offering fixed rate products with a 1.5 per cent fee at 7.09 per cent, with a no-fee five-year fixed rate at 7.39 per cent.

For individuals, companies, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) with up to six bedrooms or units, discounted products begin at 6.73 per cent and fixed rates are priced from 7.59 per cent.

Multi-property products for individuals and company landlords with residential investment properties start from 6.13 per cent for discounted products and 6.99 per cent for fixed rates.

For multi-property products for individuals, companies, HMO and MUFBs, discounted deals start at 6.73 per cent and fixed rates are priced from 7.49 per cent.

Large loan HMOs and MUFB discounted deals for seven to 12 bedroom or seven to 20 units start at 6.73 per cent and 7.69 per cent for fixed rates.

The lender is offering five-year fixed rates in its buy-to-let range with a three per cent fee up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 6.79 per cent.

On the residential side, standard level one products start from 71.4 per cent, with higher LTV deals pricing from 7.69 per cent. Standard level two deals start at 7.84 per cent.

Within its existing customer range, residential owner-occupied standard products are priced from 7.34 per cent, with higher LTVs starting from 8.04 per cent. Help to Buy products begin from 7.89 per cent.

Existing customer buy-to-let for individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties start at 6.23 per cent for discounted products and 7.29 per cent for fixed rates.

HMO and MUFB products are priced from 7.69 per cent.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re pleased to be back in the market with our buy-to-let and residential owner occupied mortgages, helping both new and existing customers achieve their property aspirations.

“Now we’re back in the market, our aim is to continue to help people who’ve been overlooked by the high street banks, enabling them to go for it in life and business.”