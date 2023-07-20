Suffolk BS to withdraw trio of expat deals

Suffolk Building Society is set to withdraw a selection of expat residential and buy-to-let fixed mortgage rates.

From 5pm on Friday 21 July, the mutual’s 50 per cent loan to value (LTV) residential two-year fixed rates for capital repayment and interest-only priced at 5.99 per cent and 6.19 per cent respectively will be withdrawn.

The 50 per cent LTV two-year fixed rate at 6.09 per cent for buy-to-let borrowers will also be withdrawn.

The deadline for a decision in principle is 5pm on 21 July.

The application deadline for these rates is 5pm on 28 July.

To replace them, the following 50 per cent LTV deals will be introduced: